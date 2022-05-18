After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor all set to get married in winter 2022

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor getting married in winter 2022: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, another Bollywood couple is ready to tie the knot soon. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are going to get married this year in November or December 2022.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor getting married in winter 2022: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, another Bollywood couple is ready to tie the knot soon. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are going to get married this year in November or December 2022. According to reports the couple love winters and so they wanted to marry in winters only. The couple decided to do the wedding ceremonies only Along with very close friends and family. The buzz is also there that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will do the registered marriage first followed with an exclusive wedding party. In the wedding the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents will be present and Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close friends with Arjun and Malaika will definitely be on the guest list.