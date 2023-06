The singer has received a death threat over voice note from Goldy Brar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has received a death threat from gangster Goldy Brar and has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. Brar, who is believed to be hiding in Canada, is alleged to be one the main conspirators in the killing of singer-songwriter Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab last year.

Mr Singh received the threat via voice note and went to the Delhi Police headquarters today to meet the Commissioner and file a complaint. The police have begun an investigation.

"I am scared, my entire family is scared. Who isn't scared of death? This is the first time I have got such a threat. I have got a lot of love from people," Mr Singh said after meeting the Commissioner.