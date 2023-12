After Sohail Khan's birthday, Salman Khan loses cool at paparazzi

Salman Khan, the popular Bollywood actor, recently made headlines after losing his cool at the paparazzi during his brother Sohail Khan's birthday celebration. The incident took place when the actor was leaving the venue with his family and was surrounded by a swarm of photographers trying to capture his pictures. Witnesses reported that Salman Khan, known for his temperamental nature, got visibly agitated and started shouting at the paparazzi, asking them to maintain a certain distance and give him some space. The actor's frustration seemed to stem from the overwhelming presence of the photographers, who were constantly trying to get closer to him. While some onlookers were taken aback by the actor's outburst, others understood his need for privacy and respected his request. The incident quickly spread on social media, with fans and media outlets sharing their opinions on the matter. Salman Khan's reaction once again highlights the challenges faced by celebrities when it comes to maintaining personal boundaries in the public eye.