The Archies actor Agastya Nanda was recently papped with his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, AbRam Khan, Ananya Panday along with Gauri Khan and Bhavna Pandey.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor hosted a small gathering at his place which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam Khan, and by his daughter Ananya Panday. The video of these star kids arriving at the party has been going viral on social media. Sanjay came down to drop Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan to her car as their vehicle exited the gate. SRK's wife Gauri was seen hiding her face as she sat in the back seat of the car while her younger son AbRam posed for the paps. In the video, we see The Archies star Agastya Nanda leaving alone, while in the next car, Bollywood BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda were seen engrossed in a chit chat as they smiled before leaving. Agastya looked handsome in a plain grey tee as he waved at the paparazzi, while Ananya looked beautiful in a grey-colored spaghetti strap tee and Navya wore an all-white outfit.