Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh perform at a wedding in Delhi and viral videos are winning over the Internet

83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh and his team perfectly evoke nostalgia as they recreate Kapil Dev's historic win for Indian cricket; BLOCKBUSTER written all over

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's Sangeet: Virat aka the groom-to-be flaunts his power moves as he grooves to Ranveer Singh's Malhari [VIDEO]

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar's Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra starrer locks a Valentine's Day RELEASE DATE – watch video

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap to Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone's 83, List of movies releasing in December 2021

Satakshi Singh   |    December 1, 2021 9:30 AM IST

Bollywood Releases in December 2021: Cinema halls have been opened in India and movies like Sooryavanshi, Ultimate, Satyamevajayate 2 are seeing their wonders at the box office. So in today's video, we are going to tell you about some special films to be released in December 2021 and their release dates. From Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 83. Watch the video now.

