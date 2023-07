Ranveer Singh is a charmer, there is a certain magnetic appeal in him, which helps him grab all the attention with whatever he does. He is kind-hearted and has always talked his heart rather than making up things. Apart from his movies, which have been blockbuster hits, he has been the talk of the town for his love life and alleged link-ups.

Ranveer Singh is linked-up with almost all of his co-stars right from Sonakshi Sinha to Anushka Sharma. Well, here is the list of women he was linked-up within his discourse of acting until Deepika Padukone happened to him.The first ever romantic involvement of Ranveer Singh from the industry was with veteran celeb couple, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's younger daughter, Ahana Deol. In the movie Band Baaja Baarat, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh captivated audiences with their incredible chemistry. Didn't you adore Shruti and Bittoo's relationship in the film? They do, for a time, love each other.After Anushka Sharma left him all alone, Sonakshi Sinha allegedly filled the void in his life. During this time, both worked together on the famous film, Lootera. The two allegedly dated for some time without ever declaring their love in public.To know more about his love affairs before getting married to Deepika Padukone watch the video.