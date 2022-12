Megastar Shah Rukh Khan reached the court of Maa Vaishno Devi to have her blessings ♥️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/qQEDozlZiN — ??????? ♕ (@TweetsofSoldier) December 12, 2022

After a gap of a few years, Shah Rukh Khan is going to be back on the big screen with YRF's film Pathaan. He will be sharing the screen space with and . Today, the song Besharam Rang is going to be out. But ahead of the song release, a video of Shah Rukh Khan visiting Vaishno Devi temple has made its way to the internet. The video has Shah Rukh Khan along with his team of bodyguards making his way to the temple. He has gone into incognito mode as he can be seen covering his face under a hoodie. Check out the video above.