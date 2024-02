Aditya Seal is an Indian actor who has appeared in Bollywood films. He has been a part of movies such as "Tum Bin II" and "Student of the Year 2."

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal is an Indian actor who has appeared in many big films like 'Student of the Year 2' and has made a special place in the hearts of people with his acting. The actor was recently spotted with his wife Anushka Ranjan where both were seen twinning. Both were wearing white clothes. Anushka looked amazing in an off-white dress while Aditya Seal also looked very smart. Both of them got photographed in front of the paps. Let us tell you that this couple is often spotted together and often remains in the news due to their excellent chemistry. Both are also very active on social media and are seen sharing their photos and videos. For more information please watch the video.