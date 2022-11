On Tuesday, November 1st, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday. The PS-1 actress got the spotlight in India and abroad when she won the crown of Miss World. Let's see when the actress made headlines globally. Watch Video.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: On Tuesday, November 1st, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday. The PS-1 actress got the spotlight in India and abroad when she won the crown of Miss World. Aishwarya started her career with Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar in 1997. In the same year, Aishwarya stepped into Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol. Since then, she has never stopped herself. She always grabbed the national or international headlines. From the "David Letterman show" to "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared on them all. Let's see when the actress made headlines globally. Watch Video.