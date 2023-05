The much-awaited second installment of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' has been released worldwide on April 28, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and more. A special screening in Mumbai saw celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan and Manisha Koirala in attendance. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Screening: Mani Ratnam's much-awaited epic drama 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' has hit the screens worldwide on April 28, and the buzz around the movie has been high since its announcement. The film stars a star-studded cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipalia, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, which was attended by many celebrities. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen with her daughter Aaradhya, while Kartik Aaryan made an appearance in a casual look. Actress Manisha Koirala, who has worked with Mani Ratnam in the past, also graced the occasion. The excitement around the movie is palpable, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the second installment of this magnum opus on the big screen. Watch Entertainment Videos.