videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya dancing to Ghoomar in throwback video will charge you up on a dull Monday - watch here

Videos

Ahead of Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Ankita Lokhande channels her inner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she grooves to a Devdas song - Watch

Entertainment News

Throwback video: Can you spot a 17-year-old Ranbir Kapoor at the music launch of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Aa Ab Laut Chalein?

Entertainment News

THROWBACK to an unrecognizable teenaged Ranbir Kapoor during audio release of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Aa Ab Laut Chalein – watch video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Net Worth Will Amaze You, Income, House, Cars And More: Happy Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 48 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you her net worth.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 1, 2021 2:56 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who won the Miss World title in the year 1994, is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai has crores of fans from country to abroad. Aishwarya started her film career with the Tamil film Mani Ratnam in 1997 and after that, she never looked back. She married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 48 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you her net worth.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all