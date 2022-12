Salman Khan dated Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more. Let's find out in this video who the other actress is. Watch Video.

Salman Khan Dating History: The new rumor in B-town is that Salman Khan is dating Pooja Hegde, but one of Salman Khan's friends' tweets makes it clear that "those who spread such irresponsible rumors should have some shame." Pooja Hegde is Salman’s daughter’s age. Currently, both are working on the upcoming movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." Salman Khan's name was already linked with a lot of Bollywood actresses. Salman Khan dated Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more. Let's find out in this video who the other actress is. Watch Video.