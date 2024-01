Nysa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has recently found herself at the center of controversy ...

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has recently found herself at the center of controversy as netizens criticize her for her perceived attitude. Social media users have expressed their disappointment, with some even urging her to "smile, madam!" The young star kid has been under the paparazzi's constant watch, and her public appearances have garnered attention. However, it seems that Nysa's demeanor has not resonated well with some netizens, who have taken to social media platforms to voice their disapproval. They have expressed their desire for her to appear more approachable and friendly. As the daughter of two renowned Bollywood stars, Nysa is no stranger to the spotlight. However, it's crucial to remember that she is still a teenager navigating her way through life. Watch the video to know more.