Ajay Devgn's son, Yug Devgn, celebrates his 13th birthday with the paparazzi and leaves the netizens mighty impressed with his good boy attitude. One only hopes he doesn't become like this Devgn member.

Ajay Devgn's son Yug Devgn was seen celebrating his 14th birthday with the paparazzi, and his good-kid attitude is winning hearts. People are mighty impressed with the little boy's attitude and are only hoping that he doesn't turn out to be arrogant like his elder sister, Nysa Devgn. Well, to each his own, Nysa is a darling star kid, and her behaviour with Papa is every bit admirable, and we love the way she is. While talking about Yug, he is definitely going to beat his superstar father, Ajay Devgn, in looks. Ajay's birthday post for his son Yug is every father's son; the superstar got emotional and only insisted his son grow up slowly. Well, every parent wishes that. No?