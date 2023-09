Akansha Puri turns up the heat in a stunning cut-out dress, leaving fans in awe of her bold fashion choice. Watch the video to check out her full look.

Akansha Puri looked stunning in that cut-out slit dress. She absolutely owned the red carpet with her impeccable style and confidence. The dress was a perfect combination of elegance and boldness, with strategically placed cut-outs and a thigh-high slit that accentuated her curves in all the right ways.Akansha effortlessly carried the dress with grace and poise, exuding an aura of glamour and sophistication. The intricate detailing and the way the dress hugged her figure highlighted her natural beauty and made her the center of attention wherever she went.Her choice of accessories complemented the dress perfectly, adding an extra touch of glamour to her overall look. With minimalistic jewelry and a sleek hairstyle, Akansha let the dress do all the talking. She truly knows how to make a fashion statement and leave everyone in awe. Whether it's on the red carpet or any other event, Akansha Puri never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion sense. Her confidence and style are truly remarkable, making her a fashion icon to look up to.