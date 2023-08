Akelli is scheduled to be released on 25 Aug, 2023. The movie is directed by Pranay Meshram and will feature Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.

Akelli: Nushrratt Bharuccha, the talented Bollywood actress, has recently unveiled her closely guarded formula for selecting blockbuster scripts. In a candid revelation, she shares her secret recipe for success in choosing the perfect scripts that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.Akelli is an upcoming movie starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. Her fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Akelli to see her shine on the big screen once again. Nushrat Bharucha has been a part of several notable projects in the past. Some of her previous movies include "Pyaar Ka Punchnama," "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," and "Dream Girl." She has showcased her versatility as an actress and has garnered a significant fan following. As for her upcoming projects.