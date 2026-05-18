Akshara Singh gets candid like never before [Exclusive]

In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Akshara Singh calls Ravi Kishan her mentor and credits him for her growth, while opening up about her passion for singing and dancing as her true creative outlets.

In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh opens up and shares what her fans hardly get to hear. She has also praised Ravi Kishan, calling him her mentor and attributing her career guidance and growth as a performer to him. Akshara also opens up about her love for singing and dancing and says they are her real creative outlets apart from acting. “Music is what grounds me, and dancing is how I express myself,” she says. The actress gets real about her journey, struggles, and dreams from industry lessons to personal inspirations. Watch the video to see her most open side to date.