Akshay Kumar Birthday: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest and fittest names in the industry. Akshay is popular for his comic timing and his action stunts. Akshay is famous in the industry for his discipline and punctuality. We have seen he loves his family he likes to spend his time with his wife Twinkle Khanna. But there was a time when he was also famous for his love affairs. He dated many Bollywood actresses at that time. Akshay Kumar had a colourful history with former model and Bollywood actress Pooja Batra before he joined the Bollywood industry. It's not just that we all remember his love affair with Shilpa Shetty and Twinkle Khanna at the same time. Today the actor celebrating his birthday. On his birthday, we are showing you his most alleged love affairs of all time. Watch the full video.