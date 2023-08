Akshay Kumar reaches Sitapur in a private chopper, a video of the actor greeting his fans while riding a bike is going viral on social media. Watch video.

Actor Akshay Kumar reached Sitapur in a private chopper on the fifth day for the shooting of his upcoming film Sky Force. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film titled 'Sky Force' in Uttar Pradesh. Akshay had an exciting bike ride on the sets of his film, where he not only showcased his riding skills but also took the time to greet his fans. Despite tight security measures, Akshay Kumar made sure to interact with his fans and make their day even more special.Akshay waved at his fans while riding the bike. He greeted them with folded hands. Akshay is seen wearing a white and blue white striped shirt, denims and shoes. He also wore black sunglasses. It was a thrilling and memorable experience for everyone involved.OMG 2 is racing up the charts of Akshay Kumar’s top-grossing films with an impressive pace. Films like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Rowdy Rathore, which held the records at Rs 134.25 crore and Rs 133 crore, respectively, have been dethroned by the film’s astounding performance.