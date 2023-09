Akshay Kumar visited the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain on his birthday, the actor was accompanied by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Watch the video.

On his birthday, the talented actor Akshay Kumar chose to celebrate in a unique and meaningful way by visiting the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple. Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan visited the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. With hearts full of gratitude, they immersed themselves in the sacred atmosphere, finding solace and peace in their faith. In the pictures and videos going viral, Akshay is seen dressed in saffron attire. Akshay and Shikhar were recorded and clicked as they offered prayers in front of Shivlinga. While speaking to the paparazzi both said that they prayed for national welfare and world peace. When a reported quizzed Shikhar about upcoming World Cup, Akshay interrupted and said, “This divine place is dedicated to Mahakaleshwar, we don’t seek small things here, we prayed for national and world peace.” The Mission Raniganj actor turned 56 on September 9, 2023.It's truly inspiring to see celebrities like Akshay Kumar cherishing these moments of reflection and gratitude, reminding us of the importance of spirituality and family.