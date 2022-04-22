videos

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies From "Selfie" To "Soorarai Pottru" Will Be Releasing In Upcoming Years ; Watch Video

'Sharmaji Namkeen' to 'Mission Cinderella' these Upcoming movies and Web series are ready to release in first week of April 2022!

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek mimics and makes fun of Akshay Kumar; John Abraham reacts – watch

Reports: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan to collaborate for the hindi adaptation of Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru? Check details here

Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, celebs who were TROLLED for their 'wrong' advertisement choices – Must watch

Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal to Sharukh Khan, here is the list of the actors who were trolled for their wrong choice of advertisement. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 22, 2022 1:59 PM IST

Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar was being trolled for the brand endorsements of pan masala. Well, seeing the displeasure of the people, Akshay Kumar has finally announced that he is no longer in association with Vimal Elaichi. Not only this, but he has also made a long and wide apology post on social media. Not only Akshay Kumar, from Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal but others have also been trolled for choosing the wrong advertisements. Have a look at the video to know more.

