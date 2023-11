Another busy day, and stars were seen flying in and out of the city. While most A-listers over the weekend ...

Another busy day, and stars were seen flying in and out of the city. While most A-listers over the weekend were clicked at the airport returning from the World Cup Finale match, some were photographed in casuals as they left for work commitments. Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen at the airport too. Ananya looks lovely as always in casuals. She was seen wearing a white tank top with grey jogger pants and white sneakers. Siddhant looked handsome in a grey tee paired with a muted pair of cargo pants, sliders and a cap to round off his look. Akshay donned a pair of laid-back cargo pants and a baggy shirt combo for the airport. Arjun Kapoor's airport OOTD was as comfy as it could get. He was wearing an oversized shirt. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.