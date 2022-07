Akshay Kumar has been honoured by the Income Tax Department as the highest taxpayer in the Country. Know about other Bollywood stars who also comes to the list of highest taxpayers. Watch the video.

Superstar Akshay Kumar is in the news these days for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen alongside him in the film. Let us tell you, Comedy king, Akshay Kumar is one of the top paid actors in the industry. According to a recent media report, the actor has been honored by the Income Tax department as the 'highest taxpayer' in India. Akshay is nowadays shooting for his upcoming film in the UK so, the honor certificate was received by his team on his behalf. Apart from Akshay Kumar, some other stars in Bollywood are also the highest taxpayers. From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan these Bollywood stars comes on the list of the highest taxpayers. Watch the video.

Written by, Devisha Keshri