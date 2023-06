Akshay Kumar to Shilpa Shetty there are several celebrities who are practicing Yoga for a healthier life. Watch the video.

Amid the pandemic, the importance of Yoga has only increased due to its proven benefits in managing stress, heart problems and other health-related issues. The ancient Indian discipline, consisting of physical, mental and spiritual exercises, is considered an effective and simpler alternative to the traditional form of hardcore physical training. Indian celebrities are also including this regimen in their overall exercising schedule. Akshay Kumar to Shilpa Shetty there are several celebrities who are practicing Yoga for a healthier life.