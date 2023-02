Akshay Kumar displayed his kindness toward a fan at a promotional event. One of the excited fans jumped over the barricade. Akshay then shared a heartwarming moment with the fan by pulling him closer and giving him a warm hug. Watch Video

Akshay Kumar's reaction after a fan was pushed: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar currently promoting his upcoming film Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi. On Sunday, Akshay arrived at an event and greeted his fans by shaking hands. Akshay Kumar displayed his kindness toward a fan at a promotional event. One of the excited fans jumped over the barricade and unfortunately slipped, causing security to intervene. However, the Bollywood star rushed to the fan's aid, gesturing to his security to stop and help the fan up. Akshay then shared a heartwarming moment with the fan by pulling him closer and giving him a warm hug. The actor whispered something into the fan's ear, which was unfortunately inaudible in the video, but the fan nodded in agreement.