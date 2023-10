Actress Alaya F's name comes among fashionable starkids, every time she surprises everyone with her looks. Recently she was seen walking in a very glamorous dress.

Alaya F Video: Actor Alaya F, who is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, took part in Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Delhi. She turned heads as the showstopper for designers Shalini Jaikaria and Paras Bairoliya on Day 2 of the event. Alaya talked to a portal and shared fashion advice she's learned from her grandfather and her mother, Pooja Bedi. She mentioned that her fashion is versatile and keeps changing. She also believes in the timelessness of classics and how they never go out of style. She added that she and her mother have different styles now, even though she used to steal her clothes when she was a teenager. Watch the video to know more.