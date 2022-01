View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

recently went for pilgrimage at Mecca and Medina. The actor took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted a video from there and wrote, "To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think atleast . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo." Ali's girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha commented on the video, "so beautiful. So glad you got to go blessed be Ali, you're God's child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed." Also Read - The Great Indian Murder trailer: Pratik Gandhi-Richa Chadha's new web series looks like a classic whodunnit in Hitchcockian style