When is the third part of the movie coming. Must watch the video for more information.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma starrer movie Fukrey's craze is strong even today. Each and every character of the movie has got a lot of love and these characters are constantly in discussions. The starcast of the movie was recently spotted on the completion of 10 years of the movie where they talked about the third part of the movie.