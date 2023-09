Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are giving major sister goals as they slay in their stylish outfits. Their fashion game is on point, setting a new standard for sibling style. Watch the video.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are redefining sister goals with their impeccable sense of style. Alia looked stunning in a beautiful blue dress, while her sister, Shaheen, rocked a vibrant red attire. Their fashion choices perfectly complemented each other, showcasing their unique personalities. Alia's blue dress accentuated her elegance and grace, while Shaheen's red gown exuded confidence and boldness. Together, they created a dazzling visual spectacle, leaving everyone in awe of their fashion-forward choices. The Bhatt sisters continue to inspire with their impeccable fashion sense, proving that when it comes to sister goals, they are at the top of the list.Born into the Bhatt family, she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. After making her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh, she played her first leading role in Karan Johar's teen film Student of the Year (2012) while Shaheen Bhatt is a highly well-known screenwriter and poetess in Bollywood.