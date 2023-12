Christmas has arrived and parties have started among Bollywood celebrities too. Recently, Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were ...

Christmas has arrived and parties have started among Bollywood celebrities too. Recently, Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted celebrating Christmas outside dad Mahesh Bhatt's house. The actress was looking very beautiful in a yellow dress. The actress was spotted coming out of father Mahesh Bhatt's Christmas party with her sister and husband Ranbir Kapoor last night. Well, this is not the first time that any outfit of the actress has created discussions, even before this the outfits of the actress have come in the headlines. Let us tell you that the actress is often spotted in parties and her look becomes a topic of discussion every time. For more information please watch the video.