Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hail paparazzi for their hard work: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's most powerful couple, attended the event on Wednesday at the Mumbai Press Club.In the event, both of them cherish the memories of their lives. In an interaction with media people, they hail the hard work of the paparazzi. Ranbir Kapoor thanked the media and paparazzi for their hard work, and he said, "I used to think that the media were my enemies and that they wanted to expose me." Also, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor thanked the paparazzi. Watch entertainment videos.