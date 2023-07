In a majestic showcase of fashion and romance, Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took center stage as the stunning bride-groom duo, setting the ramp ablaze at Manish Malhotra's highly anticipated fashion show.

In a majestic showcase of fashion and romance, Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took center stage as the stunning bride-groom duo, setting the ramp ablaze at Manish Malhotra's highly anticipated fashion show. The event, held at a grand venue befitting the royalty-inspired collection, left the audience spellbound as the two icons brought a mesmerizing love story to life through their sartorial elegance and magnetic chemistry. Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable style and grace, adorned a resplendent bridal ensemble that exuded regal charm. Dressed in a magnificent, intricately designed bridal lehenga, embellished with ethereal handiwork and adorned with breathtaking jewels, she radiated pure bridal bliss. Her aura of confidence and poise was complemented by intricate traditional bridal makeup, enhancing her natural beauty and making her the epitome of bridal allure. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, Bollywood's ultimate showman, embodied the quintessential dapper groom. He graced the runway in a royal sherwani intricately crafted with rich fabrics and luxurious embellishments, flawlessly capturing the essence of princely elegance. With every stride, his magnetic charisma and larger-than-life persona had the audience captivated, making him the perfect match for Alia's bridal brilliance. Together, Alia and Ranveer's chemistry was electric, portraying a captivating narrative of love, romance, and celebration. As they walked hand in hand, their radiant smiles and playful glances added an extra layer of charm to the spectacle, leaving the audience in awe of their dynamic pairing.