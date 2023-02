Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan celebrate Pathaan's success at Zee Cine Awards 2023. The film broke box office records despite the boycott trend. Watch entertainment videos.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reacted to Pathaan's success: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan is celebrating the huge success of the film Pathaan, calling it "possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema". Speaking at Zee Cine Awards 2023 event, Alia spoke about the film breaking box office records and the boycott trend it faced before release. When asked about responding to negativity, Alia said artists like them don't have enough "aggression" and that they belong to the audience who can say what they want about them. Varun Dhawan also shared his thoughts on the film's success and how it's a response to the negativity. The actors are grateful for moments like this and hope that this kind of success continues in the future. Watch Entertainment videos.