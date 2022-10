Ali Bhatt was looking stunning in a yellow dress, while Ranbir Kapoor looks handsome in a pink and white kurta pajama. Let's check out the pictures and video of the star who attended the baby shower.

Alia Bhatt Baby Shower: Bashmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in April 2022, After their marriage, we got to know that they both expected their first child. Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June. On October 5th, Alia Bhatt hosted an intimate baby shower. Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, and others joined the happy day. The Brahmastra actress looks gorgeous and lovely in a yellow dress. Ranbir Kapoor also looks handsome in a pink and white kurta with a jacket. Let's check out the pictures and video of the star who attended the baby shower.