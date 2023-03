Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday. On this special occasion, let's take a look at some of Alia's stunning no makeup looks that showcase her natural beauty. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday. Having started her journey in the Hindi film industry with "Student of the Year" in 2012, she has since established herself as one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. Alia's performances on screen have consistently won the hearts of audiences, and her charming personality has made her a favorite among fans. On this special occasion, let's take a look at some of Alia's stunning no makeup looks that showcase her natural beauty. Whether on or off screen, she continues to capture our hearts with her effortless grace and style. Happy Birthday, Alia!