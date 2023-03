Alia Bhatt is turning 30, and her husband Ranbir Kapoor has planned a special surprise for her. As a new mother and a newlywed, Alia's life has been a whirlwind of excitement and challenges. Watch Videos.

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Alia Bhatt is turning 30, and her husband Ranbir Kapoor has planned a special surprise for her. As a new mother and a newlywed, Alia's life has been a whirlwind of excitement and challenges. However, Ranbir has been by her side, supporting her through thick and thin. For Alia's birthday, Ranbir has arranged a custom cake with a heartfelt message that acknowledges their daughter Raha's importance in their lives. As the couple celebrates this milestone year in London, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the private party. Ranbir and Alia's love story has been nothing short of a fairy tale, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for them. Happy birthday, Alia!