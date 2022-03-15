Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: When Sidharth Malhotra fought for Alia with KRK on his Funny comment!

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th Birthday today. KRK made fun of Alia Bhatt and said that the actress did not look hot in a bikini at all. This comment made by KRK was not liked by Alia Bhatt's then boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Watch the full matter in this video.

Pratibha Katariya | March 15, 2022 12:04 PM IST