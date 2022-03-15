Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: When Sidharth Malhotra fought for Alia with KRK on his Funny comment!

videos

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 15, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th Birthday today. There was a time When Alia Bhatt's 'Shaandaar' was released at the box office. In this film, Alia Bhatt gave a bikini scene for the first time, which was much talked about. When the film was released in theatres, KRK made fun of Alia Bhatt and said that the actress did not look hot in a bikini at all. This comment made by KRK was not liked by Alia Bhatt's then boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Watch the full matter in this video.

