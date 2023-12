Alia Bhatt avoids posing for paparazzi as she insists they not click her due to her daughter Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt is a hands-on mother, and this latest video of the actress is proof. Alia was spotted in town today to attend a close friend’s mehendi ceremony along with her daughter, Raha Kapoor. And the Jigra actress grabbed eyeballs with her stunning look. She won hearts with her simple yet elegant Indian attire, and the no-makeup look is something that we just love about her. But one thing that was lauded by her fans was the way she insisted the paparazzi not click her car's pictures as her daughter Raha was inside. Talking about Alia, she looks absolutely stunning in a pink Indian dress, and fans are calling Animal star Ranbir Kapoor the luckiest man, and we cannot agree more. Alia Bhatt often turns heads with her style game, and this simple yet elegant look is something that every Indian girl can take as a cue this wedding season.