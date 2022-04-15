Alia Bhatt ditches red lehenga, looks royal in ivory Sabyasachi saree; Ranbir Kapoor dons embroidered silk sherwani

As the pictures of the couple has finally arrived, we can see the newlyweds donned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits and looked absolutely ethereal in their wedding outfits.

Alia and Ranbir wedding video:Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied knots with each other. The couple took vows at the RK Studios in presence of family members and a few lost friends. The couple made a public appearance in front of the media for their fans. Now, their wedding photos are insanely going viral on the internet. The adorable couple looks stunning in Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the traditional red lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory saree embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Similarly, the groom Ranbir Kapoor donned himself in an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. It's needless to the day that the newlyweds looked absolutely stunning, perfect, and happy together. Watch video.

