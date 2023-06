Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off from Mumbai.They were spotted at the Mumbai airport where they chatted with the paps.Watch the video .

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in B-Town. We love their jodi. The couple got married on April 14 in Mumbai. They also have a baby girl together named Raha. On June 22, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport together. Reportedly, they are jetting off to Dubai. The couple also interacted with the paps at the airport.In a video shared by a pap on Instagram, Alia Bhatt is seen looking pretty in a comfortable loose black shirt and pants. She wore black sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. Ranbir also looked dapper in a white shirt and pants. He wore black sunglasses too. Ranbir held his wife close as the duo posed for the cameras. When paps shouted, 'nice look,' Alia asked, "whose?" To this, the paps took Ranbir's name. Alia replied, "Aur mera