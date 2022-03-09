Alia Bhatt is all set for her Hollywood debut with Netflix's 'Heart Of Stone', List of Bollywood actors who have already worked in top Hollywood films- Watch

videos

Alia is not the first Bollywood celebrity to make a Hollywood debut. Many big Bollywood actors have also worked in renowned Hollywood films before. Watch this video to know who these actors are and which films they have worked in.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 9, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Bollywood actors Hollywood debut: After Gangubai Kathiawadi's massive success, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut through a Netflix spy thriller film called Heart of Stone. The film will feature big Hollywood actors like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film will be made under the direction of Tom Harper. This news was shared on Twitter by trend analyst Taran Adarsh. Well, Alia is not the first Bollywood celebrity to make a Hollywood debut. Many big Bollywood actors have also worked in renowned Hollywood films before. Watch this video to know who these actors are and which films they have worked in.

