Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and more Bollywood celebrities who wished their mommies on Mother’s Day with a special message [Watch]

Alia Bhatt: As we all know that every celebration of Bollywood is double, and some of the big stars of B Town have celebrated Mother's Day in a grand way. Big Bollywood stars have shared pictures or videos of their mother with special or heartfelt messages, from Katrina Kaif to newlywed Alia Bhatt, these Bollywood actresses have wished their moms on Mother's Day in a most special and unique way. Sara Ali Khan has shared her childhood pictures with her mother. You must not have seen these pictures of Bollywood celebrities with their mother before. Do watch this video for more information.