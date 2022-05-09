videos

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' as he sees her off; fans say, 'What a moment' [WATCH VIDEO]

Katrina Kaif turns up the heat in her latest bikini pictures – Watch her hottest swimwear looks so far

When Alia Bhatt's public proposal to Ranbir Kapoor got a reaction from his exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone - watch VIRAL video

Raveena Tandon performs to Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan; fans say, 'The song only belongs to Raveena' – watch

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and more Bollywood celebrities who wished their mommies on Mother’s Day with a special message [Watch]

Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, here's how bollywood celebrities wishes and celebrated Mother's Day 2022. Sara Ali Khan shares her unseen childhood video with mom. Have a look at the video.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 9, 2022 6:14 PM IST

Alia Bhatt: As we all know that every celebration of Bollywood is double, and some of the big stars of B Town have celebrated Mother's Day in a grand way. Big Bollywood stars have shared pictures or videos of their mother with special or heartfelt messages, from Katrina Kaif to newlywed Alia Bhatt, these Bollywood actresses have wished their moms on Mother's Day in a most special and unique way. Sara Ali Khan has shared her childhood pictures with her mother. You must not have seen these pictures of Bollywood celebrities with their mother before. Do watch this video for more information.

