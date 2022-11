Bollywood's new parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed their first child on Sunday, November 6. The new parents took their baby girl home. Watch Video.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor brings daughter home: Bollywood's new parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, bring their baby girl home today, on Thursday, November 10th. Alia Bhatt was looking perfect in a black outfit as she was seen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the car. Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's new papa, was holding their daughter in his arms, and he was beaming. The couple welcomed their first baby at HN Reliance Hospital on Sunday, November 6. They are taking their baby to their home in Mumbai. They were seen protecting their baby girl as the photographers tried to click their pictures. Let's watch the video to see more.