Alia and Ranbir, who recently became parents to a baby girl named Raha, visited a construction site for an inspection of their dream house. Watch entertainment videos.

Alia-Ranbir visit to their dream house: Bollywood's most loved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted in the city. Alia and Ranbir, who recently became parents to a baby girl named Raha, visited a construction site for an inspection of their dream house. Alia Bhatt looked graceful in a black top paired with matching pants, shoes, and sunglasses. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, kept the look casual in a white T-shirt and pants. Let's watch the full video. Watch entertainment videos.