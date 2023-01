The year 2023 has arrived! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor organized the New Year's Eve bash for close friends. Let's watch the video and know how Bollywood celebrated the New Year 2023! Watch entertainment videos.

How stars celebrated New Year 2023: The year 2023 has arrived! We all enjoyed the last day of the year 2022. Bollywood stars also celebrate the day. Some celebrities went on vacation, while others hosted parties for their close friends. This year was really special for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. They married and were blessed with a daughter named "Raha." Also, they both organized the New Year's Eve bash for close friends. Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary also performed at the Kandivali Country Club. Let's watch the video and know how Bollywood celebrated the New Year 2023! Watch entertainment videos.