Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's coordinated outfits steal the show, with Ranveer's pink slippers adding a playful twist.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently on a five-city tour to promote their upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They have already visited Baroda, Delhi, and Kanpur, and are now in Kolkata. The actors will be launching their new song from the movie, Dhindhora Baje Re. Recently, the duo was seen at Mumbai airport, both wearing black outfits and twinning.They are reportedly heading out to the city of Kolkata to launch the new song from their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The dynamic duo was twinning in all-black outfits. Ranveer was dressed in a black tee with matching pants, a long jacket and red slippers. He paired the look with black sunglasses, a beanie, a face mask and a silver chain. Alia wore a black shirt over her tank top and baggy jeans. She looked gorgeous in her no-makeup look and open hair. She also donned sunglasses and was carrying a silver sipper.