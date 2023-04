Alia Bhatt will make her Met Gala debut after winning Best Performance for Gangubai Kathiawadi. A video showcases her stunning red carpet looks, sure to leave you in awe. Watch Entertainment Video.

Alia Bhatt set to dazzle at Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, the talented Bollywood actress, is all set to make her debut appearance at the 2023 Met Gala event on May 1st. The actress, who recently won the Best Performance award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, was spotted leaving for the event in Mumbai. Fans are eagerly anticipating Alia's appearance on the red carpet, and many are excited to see what she will be wearing. This video showcases some of Alia's most stunning red carpet looks that are sure to leave you in awe. From glittering gowns to elegant ensembles, Alia Bhatt's fashion choices never fail to impress. Watch Entertainment Video.