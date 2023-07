In a heartwarming revelation, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has shared her aspirations for her daughter, Raha's future, and it's not what many would expect. Instead of envisioning Raha following in her footsteps as an actor, Alia has expressed her desire for her daughter to become a scientist.

In a heartwarming revelation, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has shared her aspirations for her daughter, Raha's future, and it's not what many would expect. Instead of envisioning Raha following in her footsteps as an actor, Alia has expressed her desire for her daughter to become a scientist. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt spoke passionately about her dreams for Raha's career path, emphasizing the importance of nurturing her daughter's interests and talents beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. The doting mother believes in encouraging Raha to explore her own passions and make her mark in the world of science. Alia's decision to steer away from the conventional expectations often associated with celebrity offspring showcases her progressive and forward-thinking approach to parenting. By encouraging her daughter to pursue a career in science, she aims to instill in her daughter a love for learning, critical thinking, and innovation. As one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry, Alia Bhatt's career has been marked by stellar performances and accolades. However, her focus on her daughter's individuality and potential as a scientist is indicative of her belief in empowering Raha to create her own path and excel in whichever field she chooses. As Raha grows older, it will be fascinating to witness how Alia Bhatt continues to nurture her daughter's curiosity and passion for science, supporting her every step of the way in the pursuit of a career that resonates with her true self. Alia's determination to raise Raha as a scientist showcases the depth of her love and commitment as a mother, encouraging her daughter to dream big and reach for the stars in her chosen field.