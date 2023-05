Alia Bhatt looked as hot and glam at Gucci's show. She was seen in simple and stylist look at the airport. Her no-makeup look was loved by the Netizens Watch the video to know more.

Alia Bhatt Spotted: Alia Bhatt is one the most followed actress in Bollywood. The actress was in Seoul, South Korea to make her debut at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at Gyeongbokgung Palace. Meanwhile, her photos from the event surfaced on social media. Now Alia has returned to India from the event. Fans are loving her airport look. Alia Bhatt looked as hot and glam at Gucci’s show. She was seen in a simple and stylish look at the airport. Her no-makeup look was loved by the Netizens Watch the video to know more.