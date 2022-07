Bollywood actresses are considered to be fashion icons for their great fashion sense. From Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut these Bollywood divas won the hearts of their fans with their polka dot dresses. Watch the video.

Bollywood divas are famous for their great fashion sense & style. Many Bollywood actresses are considered to be fashion icons. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is one of the most stylish actresses in the Bollywood industry. Recently she was seen on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan. The actress looked stunning as she opted for a pink polka dot dress. She also shared some pictures of herself on Instagram and fans were impressed by her retro look. Let us tell you that this isn't the first time that an actress has worn a polka dress. Apart from Alia Bhatt, some other Bollywood divas won millions of hearts with their polka dot dresses. From Shilpa Shetty to Kangana Ranaut these stars looked stunning in their polka dot dresses. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri